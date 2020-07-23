Apply for SCCPSS free, reduced meals for 2020-2021 school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools are working on their meal distribution plan for this year.
The school district says because of COVID-19, they had a special waiver and could feed everyone. Now, that waiver has expired and families will need to apply for free and reduced meals under the National School Lunch Program and/or School Breakfast Program.
Paper applications will be available at the Application Center located at 3609 Hopkins Street, Savannah, GA, 31404 as well as at the Central Office located at 208 Bull Street, Savannah, Ga, 31401. All school sites will have applications available once face-to-face instruction resumes. Paper applications can be submitted to the cafeteria manager at each school site or at the sites listed above.
Leaders say they plan to deliver breakfast and lunch one time a week with ten meals.
The district strongly encourages parents to apply online as soon as possible by clicking here.
