Benedictine using blended learning approach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Benedictine Military School has just announced they will bring students back in a blended format.
That means every two weeks students will have equal time in the class and learning from home.
It's no easy task getting students back to class, but one leaders at Benedictine Military School took seriously. They are prepared to welcome back their cadets with blended learning, masks, and sanitizer in less than two weeks.
“There is a calming nature of we’ve done what we can do and we also accept that things on the ground can change as they have over the last six months in all this and we feel adequately prepared to adapt to anything that’s thrown our way,” says Jacob Horne, Principal of Benedictine Military School.
Through blended learning half of BC students will attend in person classes three days a week, while the other students digitally learn online and then switch the next two days. School leaders feel that this is the best plan for their students.
"In this model it provides the best of both worlds which is what we have to do we have to find the middle. It does not have to be either extreme of online or fully in person whether that is ignoring the science and the medical community or giving way to fear. You can both respect science and be understanding that we're in the middle of a pandemic."
Before students go to school they will have to report their temperature and answer screening questions on an app being developed now. When they are at school the day will look like it has before, but with smaller class sizes, time for cleaning and safe travel to the next room.
As they worked on the plan, Principal Horne says they’ve made several updates for cleaning like adding a purification system that kills COVID-19, but they also enhanced their virtual learning options. Students will return to BC on August 3rd, but will have an in depth orientation to adjust to this new normal.
“We’re going to try to focus on preparing them for the learning management system, for Microsoft teams with how to log in for the use of their email try to begin to address any social emotional learning.”
BC leaders say they have a number of contingency plans in place and are ready to adapt and adjust as things change.
