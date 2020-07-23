Casting agency warns of scam involving Netflix show ‘Outer Banks’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The casting agency who assisted the Netflix program “Outer Banks” during its first season said it learned of a scam targeting people who hope to be cast for the program’s second season.
TW Cast & Recruit spokesperson Taylor Woodell said Netflix has been notified about the alleged casting call scam.
TW Cast & Recruit served as casting agents for the program's first season and Woodell said it is likely TW Cast & Recruit would continue in that role for the show's second season.
However, as of Wednesday, Netflix has not confirmed if a second season will be produced.
