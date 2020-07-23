Chatham Animal Services investigate alleged animal abuse cases in Windsor Forest, east Savannah

“In the Windsor Road case, Animal Services did not receive a complaint on Saturday when the video that was on Facebook was taken. It wasn’t until Monday that we were notified about the issue. We need our community to call us or use the complaint form on our website when they see a problem”, said Animal Services Director Dr. Jake Harper. “Additionally, if anyone has direct evidence, like video or pictures that they have taken of possible animal neglect or abuse, and are willing to be a witness, please call us and we will get that evidence from you to add to the case file.”