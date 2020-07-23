Chatham Animal Services investigate alleged animal abuse cases in Windsor Forest, east Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Monday, Chatham Animal Services was alerted to two alleged animal neglect cases via Facebook.
One was in Windsor Forest and the other in east Savannah. They cannot release details of these ongoing investigations, but say they are in contact with the individuals involved and both dogs are not imminent danger.
Animal Services says their officers have made repeated visits to both residences since becoming aware of the situations on Monday.
They say the owner of the dog at the East Savannah location has worked with Animal Services to become compliant with the code and the dog is safe. Likewise, they say the dog at the Windsor Road location is also safe.
Animal Services says they continue to work within the bounds of the law to educate and ensure the owner comes into compliance with Chatham County Ordinances.
When dogs are outside, they need access to fresh water and food as well as shelter from direct sunlight or inclement weather. Additionally, areas where they are kept need to be well-ventilated to allow for the dissipation of heat.
“In the Windsor Road case, Animal Services did not receive a complaint on Saturday when the video that was on Facebook was taken. It wasn’t until Monday that we were notified about the issue. We need our community to call us or use the complaint form on our website when they see a problem”, said Animal Services Director Dr. Jake Harper. “Additionally, if anyone has direct evidence, like video or pictures that they have taken of possible animal neglect or abuse, and are willing to be a witness, please call us and we will get that evidence from you to add to the case file.”
In cases where citizens are concerned for the welfare of animals in Chatham County, you can call 912.652.6575 daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call 911 for an after-hours emergency. Or use this form to file a complaint on their website.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.