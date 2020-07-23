Contactless school supply giveaway held in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Families in Statesboro could get a helping hand this weekend as they get students ready for a new school year.
The parking lot here at the Boys and Girls Club will be packed with cars as hundreds of families come by for free backpacks and school supplies. Organizers from several groups say they put this together this year knowing some families need this help more than ever before.
They have backpacks and supplies for the first 400 students. Organizers tell me they realize some parents have been furloughed and don't have the income they usually have to buy supplies.
They hope what they have helps take a burden off. But they also know many families worry about exposure to COVID-19, especially in large crowds.
“They’ll be able to drive up, pop open their trunks it will be completely contactless. We’ll be able to put their back to school supplies and some food items as well in their trunk,” said Tanita McDowell, Delta Sigma Theta.
They’ve also teamed with Squash the Spread-Bulloch to distribute some masks and other PPE to help families get their students ready for school.
