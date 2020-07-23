Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 7-23-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will be the dominate weather feature all week. This will keep our rain chances confined from mainly afternoon through early evening. Afternoon rain chances increase for the weekend. The tropics are getting active with two systems to watch. The first is Tropical Storm Gonzalo located in the central southern Atlantic Ocean. Gonzalo is forecast to become our first hurricane of the season as it moves into the Caribbean Seas this weekend. The second area is Tropical Depression 8 in the Gulf of Mexico. TD 8 is forecast to become Tropical Storm Hanna before making landfall in Texas Saturday.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms mainly west of I95. Highs 90-96 with a peak heat index up to 106.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, low sin the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
