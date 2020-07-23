Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 7-23-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will be the dominate weather feature all week. This will keep our rain chances confined from mainly afternoon through early evening. Afternoon rain chances increase for the weekend. The tropics are getting active with two systems to watch. The first is Tropical Storm Gonzalo located in the central southern Atlantic Ocean. Gonzalo is forecast to become our first hurricane of the season as it moves into the Caribbean Seas this weekend. The second area is Tropical Depression 8 in the Gulf of Mexico. TD 8 is forecast to become Tropical Storm Hanna before making landfall in Texas Saturday.