Exploring Our Parks: Fort King George

“And Georgia history, actually, a large part of it begins right here. Fort King George was the first English fort in what would eventually become the first colony and State of Georgia. Because the Fort burned down in the 1700s, that gave us the opportunity to reconstruct it as it would have stood. And what you are seeing today is actually a full reconstruction. Unfortunately, none of this is original, because it did burn down. But fortunately, it is a reconstruction, so you will not see, ‘do not touch’ signs. You will not see, ‘do not climb’ signs because we want you to experience this place, this fort, as the soldiers would have experienced it. So we are known for people being to be able to understand what it’s like to climb up a ladder into their bunk every night. We’re known for people being able to understand what it feels like to carry that barrel of gunpowder, because you can do that here.”