GSU’s Shooting Sports Education Center reopens

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro campus will be busy in just a few weeks when on-site classes begin for Fall. One popular facility reopened this week.
These hard partitions have been here in the range since the shooting sports center opened long before COVID-19. They say they’ve had social distancing and protocols before the pandemic. And now they’re ready to reopen.
You can hear the sounds of target practice again inside the Shooting Sports Education Center. The director says they closed like everything else on campus back in March.
“Most students were gone for Spring Break already. The ones that were still hear realized ‘oh, we’ve got to go home and we’re going to be there a while,‘” said Director Matt Horst.
Horst says the building normally isn’t quiet in the summer. Almost every week, there’s at least one camp for youngsters.
“We do bow-hunting, bow-fishing, lots of cool programming for youth that we didn’t get to do this year and that was disappointing.”
They reopened Tuesday to eager visitors. Several told us they could shoot outdoors, but this facility gives them a break from the heat. Horst says they already had rules about how to fire a gun and when not to. They’ve added a few more rules, also to keep people safe.
“Things as simple as somebody using a pen to sign for a transaction or sign a membership form and what that looks like to clean that pen and the next person coming in doesn’t touch that same pen.”
He says visitors so far haven't minded the rules put in place to protect them and the staff.
The director says they’re glad to open a few weeks before Fall Semester starts so the procedures can become second nature before thousands of students return.
