Hinesville business helping create socially-distanced prom

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The pandemic canceled many high school traditions, such as prom.
Now, a Hinesville business is hoping to give local juniors and seniors that special night back.
Owners Shelby Lee and Chris Nichols spend the week running their home goods shop in Hinesville, but for the past few months, something has been on their minds.
“Personally, for me, I didn’t get to go to my prom, and I wish I had an option, and these kids didn’t really have an option. So, we want to give them that option,” Lee said.
Juniors and seniors from Liberty and Long County high schools, get ready for glitz and glam, as prom is back on with a social distance twist.
“All of the tables are six feet apart. The local hospital has donated masks for the event. We’re going to be doing temperature checks at the door,” said Lee.
The prom will be held on Friday, July 31 at 8 p.m. at the Celebration Castle in Ludowici.
The theme is a Masquerade Ball. Organizers are encouraging guests to get creative and incorporate face masks.
“Like our prom queen and king is the most creative masquerade attire,” said Lee.
Several local businesses and parents have donated food, other items and money to help put the event together. The organizers said ACE Fashions in Hinesville and Men’s Warehouse in Savannah are offering discounts on formal attire.
Lee said the community support has been amazing.
“We all have safety in mind but we all know what this means to these kids,” she said.
To help with social distancing, only 125 students can attend.
If your student is interested in attending, it’s a free event but they have to pick up an invitation at Rustic Designs Home Market in Hinesville.
