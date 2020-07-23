Images released of suspects involved in shot-fired incident at Oglethorpe Mall

By WTOC Staff | July 19, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT - Updated July 23 at 1:15 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The investigation continues after a shot was fired inside an Oglethorpe Mall store on Sunday, July 19.

According to the Savannah Police Department, two people inside of the Jimmy Jazz Shoe store got into a fight. One of them pulled out a gun and fired. The two then fled.

No injuries were reported.

Small hole believed to have been caused by the bullet discharged in the Oglethorpe Mall. (Source: Savannah Police Department)

According to the police report, the officer that arrived at the scene observed a small hole in the wall consistent with a bullet hole near the entrance of the store. The officer found a spent shell casing near a clothing rack.

SPD interviewed witnesses at the scene that described two males arguing. One male pushed or tackled the other male to the ground. That’s when witnesses heard a gunshot.

According to the police report, mall security went through surveillance video and saw a suspect – listed as Suspect #1 - described as a thin black male wearing a blue surgical mask, a white tank top, dark shorts and bright colored slides could be seen running out of the mall and got into a green 1997 Chevy Cavalier.

A black man - listed as Suspect #3 in the police report - wearing a white surgical mask, a red shirt, black pants and red/white/black shoes also gets into the vehicle with Suspect #1.

Witnesses described the other male involved in the fight, listed as Suspect #2, as a black man with long dreads, wearing a green shirt and blue or purple gym shorts.

Surveillance images were only available for Suspect #1 and Suspect #3 in the police report.

No arrests have been made in this case.

