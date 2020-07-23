Mayor announces formation of Savannah Racial Equity and Leadership taskforce

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson brings another group of citizens together, this time to investigate equality in the City by using data to identify, prioritize and tackle any issues.
The new task force is called REAL Savannah, REAL standing for Racial Equity and Leadership.
Seeing the hundreds of peaceful protesters gather in front of City Hall nearly two months ago, Mayor Van Johnson says he knew the conversations and movement toward racial equity needed to keep going.
“I think all the stars have aligned. And the community was crying out and for us, we did not want to just make it a hot Sunday when people came out and said Black lives matter. We want to be able to really put the work in to really address where we are in this community,” said Mayor Johnson.
The REAL Savannah task force will meet for the first time next month, and be led by Savannah’s 64th mayor, Dr. Otis Johnson.
“The City of Savannah is not just coming to this work. But we’re coming to it now in a way that we have never done before, and that is to put race first,” said Dr, Otis Johnson.
The group of several dozen on the task force represent the public, private and community sectors involved in housing, health, education, and job access. Together over the next year, they will gather and analyze data that takes a close look at race, gender and class.
“You have to be able to put it in a context that is not disputed. Hence the collection and the analysis of the data,” said Mayor Johnson.
It’s confronting those who doubt the data that Dr. Johnson believes will be the groups first challenge. The second, finding funding to set up infrastructure that supports necessary changes in the community.
“This community, like this state and like this country, always finds money to do what they want to do. It is developing the will to do, and the will to allocate the necessary funds to get the job done,” said Dr. Otis Johnson.
The work REAL Savannah will do over the next year will establish a blueprint for years to come, something Mayor Johnson says future generations deserve.
“We have a responsibility to turn over a Savannah better than the way we found it. And so for us to ignore the elephant in the room and pass it on to them, to me is an injustice,” said Mayor Johnson.
