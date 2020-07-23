Police trying to identify suspect in sexual assault case reported at Savannah hotel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in a sexual assault case.
According to police, the incident occurred in the morning of July 18 at the La Quinta Inn on Abercorn Street. The suspect, who goes by Al, is described as a black man in his 40s who has a beard, short hari and is around 6 feet tall.
Police say he is known to frequent the area near the La Quinta Inn and Studio 6 on West Montgomery Cross Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (912) 651-6742 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.