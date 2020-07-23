Savannah Police surprise 7-year-old with special birthday present

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah boy received a birthday surprise courtesy of some Savannah officers.
Mason Byrd turned seven Thursday, and since he couldn’t have a traditional birthday party, his mom reached out to Savannah’s Southside Precinct to see if they could stop by.
Byrd and his family got to know the officers of the Southside Precinct during a National Night Out event, including Neighborhood Resource Officer Samantha Sosbe. Mason’s mom reached out to Officer Sosbe over Facebook to see if she and a few officers could stop by their house today for her son’s birthday.
“With COVID happening, we can’t really do a friends party which is kind of hard for a 7-year-old when all he wants to do is go play and everything is shut down,” Tori Byrd said.
Officer Sosbe knew she could do one better. She found out Mason wanted a bike for his birthday, but his family was having a hard time finding one. So, the resourceful Neighborhood Resource Officer pulled some strings and found Mason a bicycle.
A brand new blue bike, just for him.
“I really like it because with the blue, and it’s police colors, and it has my name on it,” Mason said.
It’s a simple gesture the new bike owner, or his family, won’t likely forget.
“Right now is a really great time for us to reach out to our community and help where we can and when we can,” Officer Sosbe said.
