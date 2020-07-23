SCAD alumni create ‘Black Lives Matter’ art displayed in Savannah, Atlanta

“A collaboration between two people with different approaches to creation is only limited by the restraints of the individuals,” said Ayers and Penny in a joint statement. “Our collaboration was a time of listening, editing, learning, and creating with each other. Our project speaks to the injustice that is present in the world, while also contemplating what it looks like when two people who are visually different come together to contribute to something larger than themselves. We are making art — but we strive to make a difference, if not for us then for those to come.”