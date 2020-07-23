SCAD alumni create ‘Black Lives Matter’ art displayed in Savannah, Atlanta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two SCAD alumni have made “Black Lives Matter” murals at the college’s Savannah and Atlanta locations.
The mural in Savannah is displayed on the Gutstein Gallery on Broughton Street.
The artists are Tayler Ayers and Will Penny.
“A collaboration between two people with different approaches to creation is only limited by the restraints of the individuals,” said Ayers and Penny in a joint statement. “Our collaboration was a time of listening, editing, learning, and creating with each other. Our project speaks to the injustice that is present in the world, while also contemplating what it looks like when two people who are visually different come together to contribute to something larger than themselves. We are making art — but we strive to make a difference, if not for us then for those to come.”
According to SCAD, the “Gutstein Gallery is annexed to the historic Jen Library, where, in 2016, SCAD hosted a special event honoring civil rights activists arrested in Savannah in 1960. SCAD previously joined the Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Hodge Foundation in dedicating a historical marker on site. The library was formerly a Levy’s department store, where African-American students Carolyn Quilloin Coleman, Joan Tyson Hall, and Ernest Robinson were arrested for sitting in the store’s whites-only restaurant on March 16, 1960. Their arrests sparked a series of boycotts and voter registration drives that eventually led to the desegregation of all facilities in Savannah in October 1963, eight months before the Civil Rights Act.”
