Sun Belt Conference announces delay in fall sports

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Sun Belt Conference announced Thursday that it will be delaying the start of its fall sports season to Sept. 3.
The conference, which includes Georgia Southern University, said the delay will allow member schools to implement protocols toward a safe return to full competition. The Sun Belt also said it will continue to lean on its advisory panel to establish guidelines and work on the next steps to promote safety.
The Sun Belt said the rescheduling of contests will be determined by each member institution. The delay will impact schedules for GSU sports that normally begin in August, including volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer.
As for football, the Eagles are still scheduled to open the season Sept. 5 at Boise State.
