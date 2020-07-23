Thursday: Summertime weather setup persists

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s warm, muggy and dry this morning. Temperatures are near 80° at the beach, mid to upper 70s around Savannah and low to mid-70s further inland.
Under a partly cloudy sky, the temperature will be near 90° at noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s. It’ll feel like it’s between 103° and 106° this afternoon.
Isolated showers and storms are possible late morning, into the afternoon. Only a few folks will see rain today. The chance of rain remains isolated - and temperatures hot - through the weekend.
Data has trended drier with the weekend forecast. But, a greater chance of rain is still in the forecast heading into early next work-week.
