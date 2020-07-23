Tips from police to help identify suspects wearing facial coverings

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Now a days, masks are worn just about everywhere.
Unfortunately, some criminals are trying to use that to their advantage.
“It’s not tough but it does cause a hindrance sometimes,” said Pooler Police Department Detective Eunorous Dixon.
Detective Dixon shared some tips Thursday you can use to help identify criminals, even if they’re covered up.
“There’s a lot more that goes into it than just their face, a whole lot more,” said Det. Dixon.
For starters Det. Dixon says, “look at what they’re wearing.”
More specifically their feet.
If you’re wondering why the feet?
“People don’t change their shoes too often,” says Detective Dixon.
When it comes to spotting a potential threat in a sea of masks, the detective says it’s all about mannerisms.
“Be on the lookout for individuals that come around and just looking around and always watching their back and acting what I would consider suspicious.”
And for once, it’s OK to stare.
“Just make sure you are looking at the person intensely,” says Det. Dixon.
Because no detail is too small.
“Anything you think is irrelevant is probably relevant.”
Pooler Police Department also says there is still a lot of information you can identify on someones face even if they are wearing a mask.
Whether it’s a piercing, tattoo, eye color or unique scar, all of that can be useful in an investigation.
