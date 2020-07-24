Area private schools plan in-person start to school year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The new school year is quickly approaching. And just like public schools, private schools are also changing their protocols due to COVID-19. But as the area’s public school system plans to begin virtually, many private schools in Savannah are planning to return to the classroom in August.
Schools like Savannah Christian Preparatory School and Saint Vincent’s Academy say they do plan to begin in-person learning on the first day.
Savannah Christian’s first day back to school is set for August 13. Of course, the school day will look different though due to COVID-19. Right now, the only staff you’ll see on the property is in the admissions office and the grounds crew. The communications director for Savannah Christian says teachers are not back just yet, but they plan to see them soon.
Savannah Christian students will go to school five days a week during normal school hours.
The school says a lot of things have had to change over the last few months, but they plan to still execute some of the changes even after the pandemic.
“Things couldn’t be done the way they’ve always been done, but we looked for ways to celebrate our students. For example, our seniors missed out on a lot. So, we organized a victory lap which was them coming on campus and doing one final lap around campus and picking up their caps and gowns,” said Becky Thomason, SCPS Communications Director.
Thomason says the families liked the idea so much they plan to do it again for their next round of seniors. However, they are hoping the Class of 2021 gets a more traditional experience.
The communications director also says SCPS staff members have been trained on how to use a new cleaner that’s also used in hospitals. She says it’s safe to use in schools and effective so the staff can clean classrooms and other spaces quickly.
Leaders at Saint Vincent’s Academy say they have a number of safety measures in place to help protect the school body from COVID-19. They say family feedback is important, so they surveyed parents asking them about the start of the school year. SVA’s president says 93-percent of SVA parents said they want their daughters to return to campus next month.
School operations will be different when students return. Everyone on campus will be required to wear a face covering, and the girls will be given assigned seating inside the classrooms and cafeterias.
SVA says air purification units have also been installed, which are known to kill COVID-19 and other viruses.
The president says she understands that the public school system is delaying their in-person learning, but their situation is different than SVA’s.
“We don’t have transportation issues and buses. Also, the number of students. So, I think our situation is a more controlled environment,” said Mary Anne Hogan, SVA President.
Hogan also says they do have plans on how to operate if someone tests positive for COVID-19.
St. Vincent’s school year will begin on August 10.
