Beaufort Co. health officials speak about MIS-C, COVID-19 cases

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - COVID-19 numbers are continuing to rise across South Carolina and Friday, new cases of MIS-C have been reported in the state.
One new case reported Friday afternoon. The child is under 10 and from the upstate region.
Two new cases of the illness were also reported by state health officials Thursday.
South Carolina DHEC says both of the children are also 10-years-old or younger and from the upstate region.
This now brings the total number of these cases in South Carolina to five.
With five cases of MIS-C having now been confirmed in South Carolina - doctors are watching and a little worried.
“It’s an inflammatory process that tends to occur two to four weeks after a child is infected with COVID,” said Kurt Ellenberger, Pediatric Medical Director at Beaufort Memorial.
MIS-C, or Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, in children has been growing.
“As of July 15 there’s been 342 cases reported to the CDC in 37 states.”
Pediatricians in Beaufort County say they haven’t seen any cases of it locally, but, that could change when schools reopen.
“Essentially it’s a numbers game. You know? Once kids get back in school, more kids are going to get infected. Eventually if you get enough kids infected there’s going to be those one or two kids who does come down with this syndrome.”
These concerns are increasing as DHEC reported over 400 new COVID-19 cases in Beaufort County this week, including some children.
“Beaufort County as a whole is seeing increasing numbers. Especially since the holidays, the youngest one that I’ve personally had to test positive was 2 1/2 months old. Most of the other kids have been you know, kind of, nine and up.”
For doctors, the messaging for how people can keep these numbers down hasn’t changed.
“Numbers are on the rise. You know, if we all do some simple things, wear our mask, wash our hands, be reasonable about who we are around and how many people we are around. You know, giving up that excitement for a little while, that’s going to help us all.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.