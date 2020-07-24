Chatham Animal Services explains how animal abuse claims are investigated

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dr. Jake Harper with Chatham Animal Services says when it comes to animal abuse investigations, the public plays a big role.
"You have to have corroborating evidence. You have to have people come forward."
When Chatham County Animal Services responds to a report of possible animal abuse, officers go out to the location to confirm what’s been reported, this means talking to owners, neighbors or any other witnesses.
“I’ll be honest, sometimes when things get really all over Facebook, people get their guards up and they don’t want to talk to us as much, that includes the owners of the dogs and the people around them.”
Dr. Harper says that’s what’s difficult in moving forward with charges in possible animal abuse cases, people don’t want to talk, especially witnesses.
"We go out, we try to get somebody to show up for a court case and they don't show up because they're scared there's going to be repercussions from the owner."
Harper says this isn't uncommon.
He also says pictures and videos help during investigations, but sometimes the person who took them isn’t willing to verify that.
"It goes back to being able to document what's going on, or being able to prove that was that dog in that particular location and that particular time."
Harper encourages Chatham County residents to file a report if they witness suspected animal abuse, and also ask they be willing to speak about it in front of a judge, if the case heads to court.
If you are concerned about the safety and welfare of an animal in Chatham County, we have all the different ways you can report it.
In cases where citizens are concerned for the welfare of animals in Chatham County, you can call 912.652.6575 daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can call 911 for an after-hours emergency. Or use this form to file a complaint on their website.
