Chatham Magistrate Court prepares for eviction case increase as rent moratorium expires

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The federal moratorium that protected renters from eviction during the pandemic expires Friday.
At the same time the $600 in federal unemployment payments run out at the end of the month.
The two together has experts fearing a major spike in evictions.
A staggering 19 to 23 million Americans are at risk of eviction by September, according to a study by the Aspen Institute. The majority of those impacted: low-income renters and people of color.
According to a Chatham County Magistrate Court Judge, the rent moratorium ending will likely have an effect on the number of cases coming in, just not immediately.
When the CARES Act and the moratorium that protects tenants in properties that have some federal subsidy or backed mortgage expires, there’s still one hoop landlords have to jump through to evict a tenant.
Landlords will have to deliver a 30-day notice to tenants, and won’t be able to file a dispossessory until after that notice expires.
So realistically, Magistrate Court won’t see any of the new cases filed until late August at the earliest.
As for how many there’ll be in Chatham County, the judge said he didn’t know.
Right now, judges are preparing for an increase in eviction cases by adjusting their court schedules and clearing dockets to accommodate.
So again, if a case comes in about past-due rent, landlords can’t file until after the 30 day notice expires.
If there is an influx of cases, hearing scheduling will be mid-September.
