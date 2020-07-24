Creating a Perfect Cheese Plate for National Wine & Cheese Day

“My cousin, she’s probably 10 now, but I think she was like 7 or 8, and we were sitting in the kitchen coloring, and I was like, ‘Oh you know what? My cheese plates kind of remind of me that paint by numbers thing like when you were a kid,’” Mullen said. “So I took a picture of my cheese plates, started tracing it out and was like, ‘1 can be cheese, 2 can be meats.‘ That breaking it down with cheese by numbers really helped people from all over realized this is so easy to do. Especially with COVID, I know cheese plates kept me sane.”