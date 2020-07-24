Creating a Perfect Cheese Plate for National Wine & Cheese Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - National Wine & Cheese Day is Saturday. Cheese-plate aficionado Marissa Mullen made some suggestions on how to step up the cheese part of the celebration.
The food stylist boasts nearly 450-thousand followers total on her two Instagram accounts devoted to culinary art. She’s been featured on Rachael Ray, Food and Wine Magazine, and other national media for her “Cheese by Numbers” method.
“My cousin, she’s probably 10 now, but I think she was like 7 or 8, and we were sitting in the kitchen coloring, and I was like, ‘Oh you know what? My cheese plates kind of remind of me that paint by numbers thing like when you were a kid,’” Mullen said. “So I took a picture of my cheese plates, started tracing it out and was like, ‘1 can be cheese, 2 can be meats.‘ That breaking it down with cheese by numbers really helped people from all over realized this is so easy to do. Especially with COVID, I know cheese plates kept me sane.”
She shared how to create a delicious and beautiful cheese board easily using the Cheese by Numbers method.
Some additional pieces of advice for beginners:
- During the summer, replace your “salami river” with additional produce or using cucumber slices as your “crunch” for a lighter, more refreshing grazing board.
- Precut your cheese no guest has to be the first to slice. But if it’s a soft cheese, leave it whole. That way, you can minimize your mess.
- It’s easier to go with sweet than savory for your produce and dip items.
- French brie, cheddar and gruyere are easy, crowd-pleasing cheeses that will still bring variety to your plate.
- Strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and cucumbers will pair well with almost anything else on your board.
- Stay away from using any flavored crackers or breads.
