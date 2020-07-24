Crops showing signs of impact from dry conditions

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This dry weather is hurting farmers, either their pockets, the plants, or both.
James Nevil checks on his cotton as it struggles in the heat and drought of July.
“How soon do you need rain,” asked Dal Cannady.
“Yesterday,” replied Nevil.
Part of his 1,000 acre cotton crop has irrigation pivots that circle the field. That moisture serves as a quick fix, but James says cotton needs an inch or two of rain per week just to survive.
“The bigger the plant gets, the more water you need to fill out the fruit. You’re not just growing a bush, you want to build fruit.”
July heat and drought evaporate one third of an inch of moisture every day. He's glad for rains earlier this year that recharged underground wells and ponds and give them something they can pump through the pivots. While the water's free, delivery comes at a cost.
“It’s burning money every time it comes on, whether it’s burning diesel or electricity.”
He says the irrigation is like a bank withdrawl and they need some deposits soon before they get overdrawn.
James says if they have to, they’ll keep irrigating as long as there’s water in the ground or fuel to pump it.
