Dave Turley’s Friday WX Forecast 7-24-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will be the dominate weather feature all week. This will keep our rain chances confined from mainly afternoon through early evening. Afternoon rain chances increase for the weekend. The tropics are getting active with two systems to track. The first is Tropical Storm Gonzalo located in the southern Atlantic Ocean. Gonzalo could become our first hurricane of the season as it reaches the Lesser Antilles Saturday. Weakening is forecast as Gonzalo moves into the Caribbean Sea. The second area is Tropical Storm Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico. Hanna is forecast to landfall in Texas Saturday.