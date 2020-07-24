Friday: Heat, spotty rain in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s warm and muggy outside with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, except at the beach, where it’s 80° or so. An isolated shower, or two, may develop during the morning commute.
An isolated chance of rain expands, shifts inland as we warm up. The temperature should be near 90° at noon; peaking in the low to mid-90s this afternoon.
It’ll feel like it’s between 103° and 106°.
The weekend features more hot weather and spotty rain... the chance of rain peaks in the late morning and afternoons. A slightly greater chance of rain arrives early next work-week and may persist through next work-week; at least scattered, daily, storms.
Have a wonderful weekend,
Cutter
