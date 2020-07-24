Hunting Island reopens after severe flooding

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - Hunting Island is reopening on Friday after being closed for flooding.
Hunting Island will reopen its park on July 24 after severe flooding forced it to close to all visitors, except for campers with reservations, on July 7.
An astonishing 12.75 inches of rain fell in 48-hours on the Beaufort County barrier island. Most of the roads and parking lots were submerged for two weeks while crews worked to pump the water out but just couldn’t handle the volume fast enough.
Upon re-opening, there will be a limit on how many vehicles can enter at a time. Rangers have capped the entry at 200. Normally, capacity is about 800. Traffic patterns will change as well.
South Beach remains closed as the road leading to that area is still flooded.
The lighthouse remains closed due to the pandemic.
