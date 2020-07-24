Rep. John Lewis to lie in state at Alabama Capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Congressman John Robert Lewis will lie in state at the Alabama State Capitol, following a host of events from Troy to Selma and ending in Montgomery, the governor’s office announced Friday.
According to Gov. Kay Ivey, flags will also fly at half-staff from sunrise Saturday to sunrise Monday to honor Rep. Lewis before his departure to Washington D.C. to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol.
“As we prepare to lay Congressman Lewis to rest, we are honored to welcome him home to Alabama to sit overlooking Dexter Avenue as he lies in state in the Alabama State Capitol. Let us remember the life and longstanding public service of Rep. Lewis. As a pioneer of the Civil Rights Movement, he is a proud son of Alabama. He dedicated his life to serving his community and advocating for others, during some of the most difficult times in our nation’s history,” Ivey said in a statement.
Ivey also offered her heartfelt condolences and prayers to Rep. Lewis’ family, his constituents in Georgia and all who called him a friend.
“We are indebted to his profound service and will forever remember his heroism and his enduring legacy,” Ivey added.
Below is the list of events scheduled to celebrate Lewis’ life:
“The Boy from Troy” - Troy, Ala and Selma, Ala - Saturday, July 25
- A Service Celebrating “The Boy from Troy” (Trojan Arena, Troy University): 10 a.m.- 11 a.m. (Open to the public as space permits. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings. )
- Lewis Lies in Repose (Trojan Arena, Troy University): 11 a.m.-2 p.m, (Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.)
- Selma Salutes Congressman John Lewis (Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church): 6-8 p.m.
- Congressman Lewis Lies in Repose (Brown Chapel A.M.E. Church: 8 -11 p.m. (Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.)
“#Good Trouble: Courage, Sacrifice & the Long March for Freedom” - Selma, Ala and Montgomery, Ala - Sunday, July 26
- The Final Crossing (Edmund Pettus Bridge): 10 a.m. (The public is invited to view the processional as it travels from Brown Chapel to the Edmund Pettus Bridge. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.)
- Receiving Ceremony (Front Entrance Hall, Alabama State Capitol): 2 p.m.
- Congressman Lewis Lies in State (Alabama State Capitol): 3-7 p.m. (Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.)
“The Conscience of the Congress” - Washington, D.C. - Monday, July 27 and Tuesday, July 28
- Special Ceremony Proceeding the Lying in State (Rotunda, United States Capitol): Mon., July 27, 2-3pm
- Congressman Lewis Lies in State (United States Capitol): Mon., July 27, 3-10 pm (Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.)
- Lying in State (United States Capitol): Tues., July 28, 8am-10pm (Open to the public. The family kindly asks attendees to wear face and mouth coverings.)
“Atlanta’s Servant Leader” - Atlanta, Ga. - Wednesday, July 29
- Special Ceremony Proceeding the Lying in State (Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol): 2-3pm
- Congress Lewis Lies in State (Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol): 3-7pm, 8pm-8am
- Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service (Rotunda, Georgia State Capitol): 7-8 pm
“A Lifetime of Service” - Atlanta, Ga - Thursday, July 30
- A Celebration of Life (Ebenezer Baptist Church Horizon Sanctuary): 11am
- Internment (South-View Cemetery)
