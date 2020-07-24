St. Joseph’s/Candler prepares for hurricane season during pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Joseph’s/Candler is preparing for the hurricane season while at the same time caring for COVID-19 patients.
Because of the pandemic, the system has made slight changes to its hurricane plan. In previous evacuations, Candler Hospital limited operations or temporarily closed. Since COVID-positive patients cannot be moved, Candler says it will remain open.
St. Joseph’s/Candler said in a statement, “As in previous years, when a hurricane is approaching, the medical staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Candler Hospital will discharge patients who are healthy enough to evacuate. Those who cannot be discharged but are healthy enough to be transported will be moved to hospitals inland if beds are available. Both hospitals will scale down operations but will not close. This will allow for a quicker recovery and ramp up for both hospitals once the hurricane passes.”
The hospital says no plans are concrete at this time because there are a lot of unknowns regarding the future health of our community, which means its hurricane plans need to be fluid and adaptable.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.