Take a day trip down the Coastal Highway

“You are in what I like to think of as the oldest part of Georgia. It was known as Oglethorpe’s Highway for a reason. Highway 17 was built over the road that came out of Savannah and connected Savannah with Darien 200 years ago. It follows an old route, so you are literally seeing parts of Georgia that have been seen for a couple of hundred years, but it makes you slow down,” Deaton said. “The people we think of as the Revolutionary leaders came out of Saint John’s Parish, came out of Midway. Button Gwinnett, Dr. Lyman Hall, a lot of the more radical patriots if you came right out of that area where the Midway Church is. And incidentally, Midway Church had to be moved so Highway 17 could go between the church and the cemetery.”