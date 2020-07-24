Tybee Island Maritime Academy plans virtual start, considering in-person return

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island Maritime Academy will be starting school alongside many others in just a few weeks.
School officials hope to eventually transition into in person learning at some point during this school year. TIMA, like many other schools, has been preparing all summer to make sure the students are given a fair educational opportunity.
Carolyn Jurick is a chairman on the governing board for TIMA. She says this time around going virtual will be much more structured.
The staff will be taking attendance, following up with the students, making videos of them teaching in the classroom while the students watch online and more. Jurick says if and when students do return the buildings will be clean with sanitizing stations throughout.
Class sizes would remain the same, but Jurick says they’re cleaning out classrooms so that all of the space can be used. Jurick says the school is planning to do an in person meet and greet, in a safe way, so students can meet their new teachers before virtual learning begins.
“At that time the teachers can at least meet the children because we think that’s very important for the child to see his or her teacher before they start instructing them,” said Jurick.
Jurick says when students school can start back up in person, they will still offer the virtual option for people who do not want to come face-to-face.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.