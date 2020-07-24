Vigil held for woman killed in 2018 by stray bullet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Loved ones gathered Friday to remember a woman hit and killed by a stray bullet two years ago.
In July of 2018, 59-year-old Patricia Sabb was hit by a bullet while standing in her kitchen.
Family and friends prayed, hugged, and shared their memories of her at a vigil Friday evening.
The Sabb family is unified in their message for the community in the wake of Patricia’s death.
“Stop the violence, put the guns down. Innocent people are losing their lives,” said her daughter Shaquanna Sabb.
“Everything gonna be different. Holidays, birthdays. It won’t be the same. Parties. She was the party, so, it’ll never be the same without Pat.”
Savannah Police arrested four teenagers days after what appeared to be a drive-by shooting. They are still awaiting trial.
