CEMA teams up with nonprofit to supply masks for deaf and hearing-impaired people

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -CEMA and nonprofit All Hands On joined to hand out more than one hundred face masks on Saturday.
These aren’t just any face masks as they are specifically made to help those who are deaf or hard of hearing.
People all over the world are adapting to the new normal of wearing a face mask. However, a face mask makes it hard for some who rely on seeing peoples’ facial expressions or lips.
The All Hands On organization works closely with the deaf community to teach them emergency preparedness. Deputy Director Kiesha Shoemaker says she saw there was a need for these masks and contacted sewers who pitched in to donate hundreds of them. Shoemaker says she knows a lot of people in the deaf community who’ve said masks without a see-through area make it hard for them to communicate with those around them.
“They would have to ask them to pull their mask down and I was like ‘well that kind of messes up the whole purpose of having it,’ so my heart felt for them and our organization decided that this would be a good way to help prevent that,” said Shoemaker. “That way they can continue to protect themselves and their parents and still have communication with them.”
Families who came through the drive-through were given several masks. Shoemaker says it’s important for everyone, not just the person who’s deaf, to have one of these to properly communicate.
