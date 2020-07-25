Hanna nears landfall on the south Texas coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - their bark has been bigger than their bite. An isolated shower or two will be possible along the coast, but most of us will begin drying out after sunset with temperatures in the 80s.
Tybee Tides: 0.6' 7:04PM I 8.0' 12:51AM I 0.0' 7:28AM
Scattered showers are possible Sunday morning. These showers will head inland with a thunderstorm or two possible in the afternoon. Highs top out in the lower 90s with "feels like" temperatures in the upper 90s to about 100 degrees.
High temperatures will continue to top out in the low to mid 90s this week with "feels like" temperatures peaking in the 100-105 degree range.
Our chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms persists this week. The atmosphere is a bit more favorable for supporting heavy rainfall along with better coverage each afternoon compared to what we saw within the past week.
This is good news, because the latest drought monitor has brought in some pockets of "abnormally dry" conditions into the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.
Tropics:
Hurricane Hanna is making landfall along the south Texas coastline late this afternoon with max sustained wind at 90 miles per hour. So far, the Texas Coastal Ocean Observation Network has recorded a 104 MPH wind gust at Laguna Madre, TX.
A NOAA buoy has also recorded an 87 MPH gust.
The remnants of Gonzolo are producing heavy rain over the Windward Islands with max sustained wind at 35 miles per hour.
Invest 92-L has a 70% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 5 days. We will be watching this system closely over the next week, as it has a good chance of
strengthening once it reaches the central Atlantic. The next name on the list is Isaias.
