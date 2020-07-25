Hanna weakens, but we are watching the Atlantic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Scattered showers are possible Sunday morning along the coast, pushing inland into the afternoon.
These showers will head inland with a thunderstorm or two possible in the afternoon. Highs top out in the lower 90s with “feels like” temperatures in the upper 90s to about 100 degrees.
Tybee Tides: 0.0′ 7:28AM I 7.7′ 1:34PM I 0.6′ 8:04PM
High temperatures will continue to top out in the low to mid 90s this week with "feels like" temperatures peaking in the 100-105 degree range.
Our chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms persists this week. The atmosphere is a bit more favorable for supporting heavy rainfall along with better coverage each afternoon compared to what we saw within the past week.
This is good news, because the latest drought monitor has brought in some pockets of "abnormally dry" conditions into the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire.
Tropics:
Hurricane Hannah made landfall along the south Texas coastline late this afternoon with max sustained wind at 90 miles per hour. So far, the Texas Coastal Ocean Observation Network has recorded a 104 MPH wind gust at Laguna Madre, TX and a NOAA buoy has also recorded an 87 MPH gust. Even 5 hours after landfall, Hannah maintained hurricane status but will weaken on Sunday bringing rain to south Texas and Mexico.
The remnants of Gonzolo have dissipated over the Windward Islands.
Invest 92-L has an 80% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within the next 5 days. We will be watching this system closely over the next week, as it has a good chance of strengthening once it reaches the central Atlantic. The next name on the list is Isaias.
