Pooler Lion’s Club distributes 1,600 pounds of produce in food giveaway

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) -If you were in Pooler on Saturday morning, you may have noticed a long stretch of cars at West Chatham Middle school.
That’s because the Pooler Lions club held a free food giveaway for families. The giveaway was a joint effort, all apart of the USDA’s farmer’s to families food distribution.
Volunteers helped give out over 1,600 boxes of fresh produce. The Lion’s Club President says many families were hit hard by the pandemic and are still struggling.
“Helping with hunger is one of the core initiatives of the Pooler Lion’s Club or the lion’s clubs in general,” said Karla Italiano, President of the Pooler Lion’s Club. “We know that it is a need all the time, many people who are already suffering, are suffering even more during the recent times, plus many people who maybe have never felt hunger before or never had a need, are now experiencing new challenges.”
Pooler’s mayor was also out helping. She says they will provide residents with any additional support they with no hesitation, saying it’s all a community effort.
“We wanted to work together,” said Mayor Rebecca Benton. “Pooler has always been a close community and although it has expanded tremendously in the last 10 or 15 years, we need to be more community-minded and work with our neighbors.”
Families stayed in their cars and the boxes of produce were put in their trunks. Organization leaders hope to hold more giveaways like this in the future, as long as there’s a need.
