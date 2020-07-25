SCCPSS offers additional day of registration assistance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah-Chatham County schools are offering an additional day of registration assistance. It’s for parents who need help with online registration ahead of the district’s virtual start.
School leaders want parents to know they are here to make this process as easy as possible for them. They’ve implemented CDC and DPH guidelines to keep everyone safe￼.
The Director of Savannah-Chatham County Schools Student Affairs Quentina Miller-Fields says even though the start of the school year will look different, enrollment will still be the same.
“We’ll be starting with a virtual instruction on August 19,” Miller-Fields said. “However, our methods will be the same in terms of enrollment. We want all of our babies to to be in rolled in our public school system by that time.”
The district wants parents to register their students online for the upcoming school year. But for those who may have some trouble, they’re offering in-person registration assistance.
“Everybody’s nervous,” she said. “Especially now, and they just want to make sure that their child is registered, that they have everything in place and we are here to offer that assurance even if they have already uploaded it, if they make the appointment we are happy to meet with them and give them that assurance that everything is good to go.”
If parents want to come in for assistance, all they have to do is call and make an appointment, then staff will help them with the application process among other things.
For educators like Southwest Elementary Principal Tara Fitzgerald, it’s important for school leaders to be apart of this process.
“From the principal’s perspective and the school district, we need to be to be there. we need to find as many ways as possible to reach our students to make sure that they are in school even if it’s beginning virtually,” she said. “And our Spanish speaking parents especially.”
She's volunteering her time to make sure families who may not speak English as their first language were prepared for the new year.
School leaders also say they’re following CDC and DPH guidelines. They’re sanitizing seats, tables, laptops and using gloves.
In-person registration is by appointment-only and there are a few requirements.
Parents will have their temperature taken before entering the building and answer screening questions.
One parent or guardian per family is allowed inside, masks will be required and no children will be allowed to enter the facility.
The district will hold another registration assistance day Saturday, August 8th.
