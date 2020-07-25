Two wrecks in three hours cause delays on I-16

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) -Pooler Police say that two wrecks in a three-hour timeframe caused delays in traffic on Saturday evening.
Police report that on wreck happened on I-16 heading eastbound near I-95. A second wreck later happened on I-16 westbound near Bloomingdale’s city limits.
A spokesperson with Pooler Police says that those involved in each wreck received minor injuries.
Georgia State Patrol assisted in clearing those wrecks. Some traffic persists in the area.
Please drive with caution.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.