Hot start to the week, Tropics becoming more active

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We'll remain mostly dry overnight with temperatures falling into them mid 70s away from the coast Monday morning. Temperatures return to the low to mid 90s Monday afternoon, with scattered showers remaining mainly west of I-95.
Tybee Tides: 7.5' 1:48AM I 0.0' 8:23AM I 7.7' 2:33PM
Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast through midweek, cooling us from our warm afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s this week, with "feels like" temperatures ranging from 100-105 degrees during peak heating.
Tropics:
Tropical Depression Hanna has weakened significantly with max sustained wind at 35 miles per hour. This system will continue to weaken, but is still bringing in heavy rain and a flash flooding threat to south Texas and northern Mexico. Some areas have received over 11″ inches of rain.
Hurricane Douglas is approaching the northern Hawaiian Islands with max sustained wind at 85 miles per hour. In addition to the wind, heavy rain and dangerous surf conditions are ongoing. If this storm makes landfall, it will be the second to make landfall in the United States in as many days after Hanna made landfall Saturday evening in south Texas.
Invest 92-L is moving west over the central tropical Atlantic. There is a 80% this will strengthen into a tropical cyclone over the next hours and a 90% chance over the next five days. This has a high likelihood of becoming our next tropical depression/storm.
This storm is still about a week out from any potential impacts, but most models indicate this storm will curve north before directly impacting the southeast or mid-Atlantic. Be sure you frequently check in with us for updates, the next name on the list is Isaias.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.