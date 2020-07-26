Hot summer-time pattern settles in!

Invest 92-L is moving west over the central tropical Atlantic. There is a 70% this will strengthen into a tropical cyclone over the next hours and a 90% chance over the next five days. This has a high likelihood of becoming our next tropical depression/storm.This storm is still about a week out from any potential impacts, but most models indicate this storm will curve north before directly impacting the southeast or mid-Atlantic. Be sure you frequently check in with us for updates, the next name on the list is Isaias.