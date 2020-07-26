Local pharmacist continues making masks during pandemic by adding personal touch to each one

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -One local pharmacist is doing her part to lend a hand during the coronavirus pandemic.
She started out months ago by making masks for healthcare workers. Now, she’s made over 1,000 masks, adding a personal touch upon request.
"I've started making masks for people who are critical employees and have no choice but to go into work, specifically civil servants and hospital workers."
Caroline Dees said that back in April. Months later she’s still making masks but the focus has changed.
“There’s a few weeks where I’ll get 50 out,” Dees said. “But it’s absolutely more of a slowed-down process and more catering to specific tastes as opposed to getting a huge quantity out for a need.”
Now, she’s re-tailored her masks.
" I took apart the N-95 mask and figured out how I could cut it with darts to make an actual 3-D mask using interfacing,” she says. “So this is what I came up with.”
She’s adding a personal touch as well. Dees says it all started when someone wanted their name on a mask.
“And then someone asked me to do a handlebar mustache on his mask and it kind of exploded from there.”
From a Britney Spears inspired mask to a Rolling Stones mask, Dees says she continues to make them because she enjoys the challenge of making a mask creative.
“I’m just a creative person and said that’s what keeps me going,” Dees said. ”It’s just kind of the wheels are spinning, how can I make this different? And how can I make this reflect someone’s personality because no one likes wearing a mask for extended periods of time. It’s hindering, it’s cumbersome, it’s hot, it’s uncomfortable and so if you can just make it fun, then it’s much better for everyone involved so I’m trying to make this as much of a fun experience as possible.”
Dees is also making children's masks and has made others for other healthcare providers.
She says the easiest way to get in touch with her is on Facebook or Instagram.
