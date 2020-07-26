Mayor of Tybee: balloon releases, littering not allowed on the island.

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) -The Mayor of Tybee is reminding people that footprints are the only thing that should be left behind after a day on the beach. Littering is a constant battle the city faces.
The City of Tybee is reacting after this picture surfaced on Facebook. It’s a picture, taken by a volunteer with the anti-litter campaign Fight Dirty Tybee, of dozens of balloons released on the North End.
"Traditionally, years ago, it was kind of a common thing that people did, release balloons. It's especially bad on the ocean."
Mayor Shirley Sessions says she's not sure what the group of people were doing, whether it was a memorial or a celebration. However, it has reminded the city to be more clear on their litter ordinance.
“Helium balloons are absolutely not allowed on the beach. They are considered litter. You can be fined up to $300.”
Sessions says litter is one of the city's biggest problems. Although the signs on the beach don't specify what constitutes as litter, she points out that you can find these specifications on the city's website.
“One of the things Tybee is trying to do is really educate people that this is not the best way to honor someone or to have a celebration,” she says.
Sessions suggests using bubbles or flowers in these cases. She says it's common for tourists to not always know every rule, so the city has been more lenient in certain situations.
"We're trying to get away from giving tickets and having to be punitive about things like this, but it is something that will happen if it's done repeatedly."
The balloon release has sparked a lot of controversy on social media with thousands of shares. Sessions says the city has also gotten a lot of reports because of it. She hopes continued education will help the marine life and city be free from litter.
“Tybee is looking at ways that we might have to take different action on some of the ways that we are handling litter,” she says.”Maybe we’re not being strong enough.”
Mayor Sessions says she’s even reaching out to local businesses to partner with the city for anti-littering campaigns.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.