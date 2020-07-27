Chatham Area Transit welcomes new chief executive officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transit’s new chief executive officer is sharing her vision for CAT and discussing her background in public service and transit in her first interview with us since taking the helm about a month ago.
Bacarra Mauldin is bringing fifteen years of public transit and administration experience to Chatham Area Transit, most recently service as a senior RTA employee in New Orleans.
“Savannah has been on my radar for quite a while. It’s an agency with a lot of promise, a lot of opportunity in front of it. It’s a growing and progressive southern system,” said Mauldin.
It’s also a system, like most others across the country facing a sharp decline in ridership because of COVID-19. Mauldin says she up to the challenge.
“I’m still very encouraged. People are still utilizing our service. We have been a Godsend to many of the essential workers throughout this pandemic, making sure they got where they needed to go. So I remain encouraged that our ridership is going to continue to grow and that it is eventually going to come back.”
One distinct advantage Mauldin plans on developing and growing further is CAT’s ferry service.
“There’s money in water, there’s opportunity in water, there’s a lot of interest in water. And we have a real opportunity because we have that ferry system to really grow our system into one of the powerhouse transportation systems not only in the state, but just in the southeast as well.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.