Consider This: Take hurricane season seriously during the COVID-19 pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As if we didn’t already have enough to worry about these days, we are about to enter our most vulnerable time of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. A season that will undoubtedly be complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
2020 was predicted to be an active season, and so far that has proven to be the case. We’re not even out of July and we’ve already had eight named storms. The latest being Hanna which hit Texas over the weekend, making landfall near Corpus Christi. A region of that state that has been particularly hard hit by the Corona virus.
According to our WTOC First Alert Weather Team, conditions are ripe this year to continue to be an active tropical season.
There’s no El Nino to protect us and the sea water surface temps are above normal, meaning every wave coming off the African coast has the potential to wreak havoc, especially with our psyche.
Consider this: we must take this hurricane season, and the necessary preventive preparation steps extra seriously this year. As complicated as evacuation or even sheltering in place are in a normal year, this year has been anything but.
While we’re still a few weeks away from our peak season, now is the time to plan. Now is the time to make sure you have a place to go. And now is the time to give the tropics your full attention.
