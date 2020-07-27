Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 7-27-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will be the dominate weather feature this week. This means the sea breeze will be the main reason for showers and storms. Upper level energy will begin to impact the area Tuesday which will help increase our rain chances. In the tropics the remnants of Hanna will continue to impact parts of Mexico. A broad area of low pressure in the southern central Atlantic has a 90% of becoming tropical in the next few days. It's too early to say for sure what will happen with this system so continue getting daily updates.
Today will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for inland showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Tonight will see a 20% chance for showers and storms through sunset, lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Tuesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Wednesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers andy storms, lows in the mid 70s.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 90s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows, in the mid 70s.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 90s.
