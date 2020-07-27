Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 7-27-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will be the dominate weather feature this week. This means the sea breeze will be the main reason for showers and storms. Upper level energy will begin to impact the area Tuesday which will help increase our rain chances. In the tropics the remnants of Hanna will continue to impact parts of Mexico. A broad area of low pressure in the southern central Atlantic has a 90% of becoming tropical in the next few days. It's too early to say for sure what will happen with this system so continue getting daily updates.