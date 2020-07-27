Family of Tattnall county man beaten nearly to death speaks out

TATTNALL COUNTY, GA. (WTOC) -A 23-year-old man from Tattnall County is in critical condition tonight, after his family said he was beaten over the weekend.
They’re now calling for justice.
"I mean he was almost murdered, he was beat and left for dead."
Sean Swope is talking about his 23-year-old brother Bailey Swope. His family describes him as a family man, friend and the one who would give you his last dollar.
“Bailey is an amazing person, he is the type of person, if he’s got $20 in his pocket and you need 20, he’s going to give it to you.”
He's now in the hospital in critical condition with metal plates in his jaw and his eyes are swollen shut after being beaten up at a party.
It’s a call, Sean said he will never forget.
"My older sister called me at 2:40 in the morning and said Bailey's been jumped, he's in the hospital. Bailey said they left him and luckily his phone was still there and he was able to call 911 and make enough words out."
Bailey’s brother Sean said they’ve only been able to get a few words from him about what happened because his mouth is wired shut after surgery at Memorial Hospital.
He said it’s a miracle Bailey is alive and they want justice to be served
“I was scared I would never have my brother again. I didn’t know what he looked like or anything,” said sister Tori Swope.
Both Tori and Sean said although their brother has a long road to recovery, the pain they’re feeling is indescribable and they want the ones who did this held accountable.
“Bailey has an amazing heart. Bailey has 60,000 people on Facebook right now that are just wanting justice for Bailey.”
The Georgia Bureau of investigations is handling the case.
No arrests have been made yet.
