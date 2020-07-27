Garden City Police seek wanted man

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) -Officers with Garden City Police are working to locate a man they say was involved in a shooting in November of 2019.
Police say Ron Smith is 25-years-old, 5′6″, and 160 pounds and lives in the Rossignol Hill area of Garden City. He’s wanted on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, and criminal damage to property.
Police say that Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.
Please call the Garden City Police Department with any tips on his location or whereabouts. You may also remain anonymous and call Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.