Hampton County singer balances international singing career with teaching

“We did a live taping at the Vatican, with their Christmas concert, and so I showed them a clip from that and they were just like...the tv is behind me, and I’m watching the kids watch the screen, and you can see little light bulbs go off. And they may not even want to sing, but the fact that hey you can travel, and it’s doable. I used to feel this way when I had family members who were in the service, and they would go overseas to Kuwait or Korea and come back and can tell us about different places they’ve visited and they were from right here. It almost makes the dream reachable.”