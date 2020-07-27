Hours expanded at Savannah Civic Center COVID-19 testing site

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Health Department is expanding its COVID-19 testing hours at the Savannah Civic Center.
Beginning Monday, July 27, testing at the Civic Center will be available from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. every weekday. Testing will also be offered on alternating Saturdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m. In August, the site will be open Saturday, Aug. 1, and Saturday, Aug. 22.
The site will continue to accommodate up to 100 walk-up tests each day for individuals without access to a vehicle. From 8-8:30 a.m., walkers can form a line on the Montgomery Street side of the Civic Center. Individuals must wear face coverings and follow the markers to stay six feet from others who are in line for testing.
Walk-up testing will begin at 8:30 a.m. Drive-through testing will begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue until 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. No appointment is needed.
