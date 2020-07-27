Man arrested in fatal Colleton County shooting of father, daughter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Colleton County man now faces charges in connection with a Jan. 1 shooting that killed a father and daughter who were deer hunting.
Sean Peterson has been charged with two counts of negligent use of a firearm while in engaged in hunting that resulted in death, according to South Carolina Department of Resources spokesman Robert McCullough.
The shooting happened on New Year’s Day in a wooded area on Barracada Road near Walterboro, investigators say.
Kim Drawdy, 30, and his 9-year-old daughter, Lauren, were fatally shot when they were mistaken for deer while they and two other hunters were trying to drive deer to an area for a hunt, SCDNR investigators said at the time of the incident.
Peterson was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
