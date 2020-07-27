Monday: Spotty rain mixed in with the heat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and low to mid-70s inland.
Isolated coastal, mainly offshore, showers are possible this morning. A few waterspouts may develop, again, like they did with spotty rain showers just offshore Saturday and Sunday mornings.
The chance of spotty rain expands inland as temperatures warm up. It’ll be near 90° at noon and temperatures are forecast to peak in the low to mid-90s. It’ll feel hotter than 103° in many spots.
Spotty showers and storms are most likely between noon and 6 p.m. Temperatures cool back into the 80s this evening with a mostly dry forecast. The chance of rain increases a bit Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; mainly in the afternoons and early evening.
Drier, hotter weather returns Friday into the weekend.
We’ll continue to Monitor Invest 92-L in the eastern Atlantic, but, at this time no direct impacts are forecast for our local area.
